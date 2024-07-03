EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is taking steps to increase opportunities for the public to explore and learn about its 35-acre urban forest area, Richards Woods, in the same way the Watershed Nature Center serves the community.

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy announced on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that the City will lease the 1.2-acre property at 694 Marine Road, adjacent to Richards Woods, to provide trail access, parking, restrooms and opportunities for conservation education. The site also offers a utility building that will fill the need for a Parks and Recreation Department maintenance and storage facility.

“Acquiring and preserving greenspace within Edwardsville is a priority for me and the City Council,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “It’s equally important to offer the public opportunities to safely and easily access these properties and to see for themselves just how special these places are.”

The City’s lease with property owner Koad, LLC will begin this fall. The lease includes an annual purchase option that kicks in after the first year. City officials plan to utilize funds that are being set aside as part of the Edwardsville Enhancement Plan. The plan was created to acquire and preserve greenspace, invest in City parks and new public spaces and fund future capital projects.

Future improvements would include trail access, a freestanding restroom facility and paved parking area, Parks & Recreation Department Director Nate Tingley said. There is currently no dedicated parking area for Richards Woods, a natural, timbered area that was purchased in 2021 as part of the City’s commitment to acquiring and preserving greenspace. Richards Woods runs parallel to a section of Madison County Transit’s Nickel Plate Trail.

An existing building offers space for Parks & Recreation equipment, while a smaller space can accommodate classes, much like the Watershed Nature Center offers educational opportunities in collaboration with area organizations. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Nature Preserve Foundation, has been hosting restoration activities at Richards Woods to remove invasive, non-native growth and to begin forming hiking and biking trails. The Foundation organizes educational opportunities at the Watershed Nature Center and could expand those efforts to Richards Woods with this new space.

“The Nature Preserve Foundation is so excited to see Edwardsville continue to show the community its commitment to greenspace and making nature accessible,” said Jeff Bash, the Nature Preserve Foundation president. “Like the Watershed, this piece of property will be another gem and opportunity for the community to connect with the outdoors.” That idea was shared by the property owner.

“We are very excited about the city's ongoing efforts to expand our parks and greenspaces,” said Matt Cundiff of Koad, LLC. “When looking at Richards Woods, we recognized the importance of this adjacent property to support a long-term vision to enhance parks. This property can support park operations, offer a public parking option for accessing Richards Woods, and also has options to provide classroom space. We were excited to offer a plan to the City to support this vision.”

HeartLands Conservancy, a Belleville-based conservation nonprofit, is currently working on a conservation management plan for Edwardsville for Richards Woods as well as for Drda Woods, a 70-acre City-owned greenspace on New Poag Road. The two sites are envisioned as passive parks, ideally to be used for low-impact access and educational purposes. HeartLands and City staff will host a public meeting on the conservation management planning process from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue

