EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy today announced the City of Edwardsville is concentrating efforts to reduce paper consumption by 10 percent by 2022.

“We have chosen three initial steps to achieve the goal of reducing the City’s paper consumption by 10% by 2022,” said Mayor Risavy.

“The first is to eliminate paper in all board, committee, and commission meetings. Secondly, our Information Technology Department will be installing print management analysis software to provide insight into the printing practices through the City and aid in the reduction of unnecessary printing. Finally, the City is asking our utility customers to enroll in e-billing. E-billing delivers your utility bill to an email address associated with the account.”

Utility customers may enroll in e-billing by visiting www.cityofedwardsville.com/utilities or by calling the Finance Department at 618-659-7500.

The paper reduction is an initiative of Alderwoman Jennifer Warren.

“Not only will reducing paper consumption affect the City’s bottom line, but it's also important for our environment,” said Alderwoman Warren. “I applaud Alderwoman Warren’s effort to see not only cost savings but also an opportunity to reduce the City’s impact on the environment,” said Mayor Risavy.

