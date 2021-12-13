EDWARDSVILLE - City of Edwardsville residents who experienced significant damage to their home or property should contact the United Way by calling 211 and a representative will collect all needed information and direct it to the proper authorities.

"As always, we would like to remind residents to be on the lookout for scammers and only use reputable contractors for debris cleanup and storm damage repairs," Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said.

The Public Works Department for the City of Edwardsville will begin removing debris from this storm event at the following locations: Country Club View Subdivision, which includes Country Club View Drive, Fairway Drive, Sunset Hills Drive, Birdie Court, and Eagle Court. As well as the Glen Echo Subdivision, which includes Glen Echo Drive, Lockhaven Court, Camelot Drive, and Country Club Lane.

The following restrictions apply to the removal of any debris:

Building materials and tree debris should be placed in separate piles near the edge of the roadway.

Tree limbs should be cut into pieces that are 8 feet or less if possible.

Residents are encouraged to place small building debris in their regular trash for pickup.

City crews may not enter private property.

Materials that will be removed only include trees and building materials that are a direct result of the storm event.

If residents outside of the identified areas have storm debris, please contact the Department of Public Works at (618) 692-7535 and they would be happy to assess your needs and assist if possible.

"Once again, the City of Edwardsville would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of assistance and support throughout this difficult time," Chief Fillback said. "We would ask those wishing to make a donation to contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Fund (Point of Contact is Pam Farrar - 855-464-3223), Salvation Army, or American Red Cross."

