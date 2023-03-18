EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville's 2023 hydrant flushing program will begin on Monday, March 20. As part of the program, the City of Edwardsville’s Water Division will flush water mains and hydrants.

This annual maintenance work is important because it ensures the continued delivery of high-quality water to homes and businesses. City workers also inspect all fire hydrants to maintain firefighting capabilities and public safety.

Crews will be going hydrant to hydrant within the City’s 24 water routes as part of the process, so please be alert for workers in the affected areas. The program will kick off in Routes 18, 19 and 20.

Article continues after sponsor message

The streets in each affected route will be listed on the City’s website, at cityofedwardsville.com/737/Hydrant-Flushing-Program.

Hydrant flushing periodically may lead to instances of cloudy or discolored water, water pressure that is lower than usual, and the possibility of air in water lines. If you experience cloudy or discolored water, please try flushing your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

If you experience prolonged periods of cloudy or discolored water or have other water issues, please call the Public Works Department at 618-692-7535.

More like this: