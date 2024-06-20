EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville's Environmental Commission is calling on residents to recognize and honor outstanding efforts in beautifying our city through landscaping, flowers, and gardening. For more than 20 years, the Green Thumb Awards have been fostering neighborhood and civic pride by celebrating projects that enhance the natural beauty of Edwardsville.

Nominations are open in four categories:

Residential

Civic

Neighborhood

Business/Commercial

Anyone who maintains property within the Edwardsville city limits is eligible for a Green Thumb Award. We encourage self-nominations and nominations by others to spotlight the hard work of homeowners, professional landscapers, and volunteers who maintain these beautiful spaces. However, members of the Edwardsville Environmental Commission and those who have received a Green Thumb Award within the past five years are not eligible.

Projects will be judged based on their character, considering factors such as whether they are maintained by homeowners, professionals, or volunteers. This initiative aims to inspire and encourage everyone in the community to take pride in and contribute to the beauty of our city.

Nominations can be submitted in two ways:

Online: Fill out and submit the nomination form at www.cityofedwardsville.com/greenthumb. Mail or Drop-off: Print and send or deliver the nomination form to Edwardsville City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, Edwardsville, IL 62025

The deadline for nominations is July 31, 2024. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the efforts that make Edwardsville a more beautiful place to live, work, and play.

For more information, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/greenthumb.

