EDWARDSVILLE - New storage compartments have been installed under the pavilions at Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad in Edwardsville. The large structures will be useful for storing personal items for park visitors, also offering an ideal framework for a new park program called “Create Art for Leon Corlew Park”.

The new storage “cubbies” were designed with a functional purpose in mind, offering added convenience for visitors to store their personal items during the warm, summer months or to place items when enjoying the dry playground. The open-air cubbies are perfect for placement of non-valuable items like flip-flops, towels, or extra sunscreen. However; Katie Grable, assistant director of parks and recreation, saw an opportunity to create art on the back side of the structures.

“When the cubbies were installed, I noticed that the back side lacked personality and saw an opportunity to create something fun for the children in the community to participate in,” said Grable. “We are offering a chance for children 14 years old and under to submit artwork based on the theme of Outdoor Activities Around Town. The artwork will be used to create an oversized, compilation mural that will be installed on the back of each cubbie structure. Eventually, the park will have 4 storage structures.”

Forms for submitting the artwork can be picked up at the City of Edwardsville Office, the Edwardsville Arts Center, and can also be downloaded from the City of Edwardsville’s website link on the Parks and Recreation home page. The Edwardsville Arts Center will also be offering a Create Art for Corlew Park class on Saturday, March 31st at their art center. Children can stop in and submit their artwork between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For those unable to attend, completed artwork forms can be submitted to the City of Edwardsville office, attention Katie Grable, located at 118 Hillsboro in Edwardsville. Electronic copies can also be accepted by emailing kgrable@cityofedwardsville.com. Artwork space is limited, so limit one entry per artist. You may also contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 with questions.

“We look forward to the unique artwork we are going to receive,” said Grable. “It’s really going to add some beauty and creativity to Leon Corlew Park to be enjoyed for years to come.”

