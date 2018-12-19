EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council recognized the resignation of Timothy Harr as City Administrator Tuesday night as he begins a well-earned retirement after 22 years of service with the city.

Mayor Hal Patton said it had been an incredible pleasure working with Harr, adding that he will be greatly missed by many.

“Tim was essential in the modernization of our public safety building, reconstruction of modern roadways and expansion of our parks program,” Mayor Patton said. “It’s been an inspiration to me, the detail that you bring as well as the passion.”

Article continues after sponsor message

City council applauded the culture and atmosphere that Harr has created in the public works department while maintaining excellence and dedication from the staff.

Harr said he truly enjoyed the last 22 years as he recalled some of his proudest accomplishments with the city.

“The experiences and memories are many and most I will cherish, admittedly, there are some I’d like to forget,” he joked. “I’ll never forget the first time Eric Williams and I walked into the Wildey Theatre back in the year 2000. We looked at each other with some amount of shock wondering why the city council bought this building. After years of volunteers and employees cleaning out the debris and then a substantial renovation, it reopened. Proving that you actually can turn sow’s ear into a silk purse.”

More like this: