EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor of Edwardsville Hal Patton read a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“The simple goal is to learn how to help those around us and how to talk about suicide without increasing the risk of harm,” Mayor Patton said.

Mayor Patton spoke about the importance of discussing the issue and how suicide and mental wellness can impact the lives of anyone in the community.

“I encourage all residents to inquire as to the wellness of their family, friends and neighbors over the next few days and to genuinely convey their appreciation for their existence,” Mayor Patton said.

A.J. French, president of Gift of Voice, said the best time to create awareness and treat mental health and suicide issues is before they happen. Too often the issue isn’t handled until after an emergency, French said, but working before an emergency happens and working towards prevention has a more powerful and impactful result.

Information for how to seek help was also provided Tuesday including the number for the Illinois Warm Line, 1-866-359-7953, the Crisis Text Line, 741-741 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.

