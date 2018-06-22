EDWARDSVILLE - City Council recognized Dennis McCracken for his 11 years of service as City Clerk/Collector with the City of Edwardsville during Tuesday’s council meeting.

After being presented with a gift for work and time with the city, McCracken thanked each person who he worked alongside and those that mentored and offered them his support.

“Eleven years doesn’t seem that long of a time, until you’ve lived it,” McCracken said. “Thank you all for the wonderful years. I very much enjoyed it.

"It went longer than I thought it would but it still was enjoyable every day.”

