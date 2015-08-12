EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, Microsurfacing Contractors, LLC, the City of Edwardsville’s contractor, will micro-surface four areas Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Illinois Avenue and Creek Street in Edwardsville will be worked on. The following day on Friday, Aug. 14, work will be done on Schwarz Road and Country Club Drive in Edwardsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

 Notices will be passed out to residents on the affected streets prior to the closure. As the micro-surfacing is placed, the roads will be closed to traffic. No parking signs will be placed on the affected roads and motorists will be required to use alternate routes, said Eric. D. Williams, Edwardsville Director of Public Works.

 Williams added that the City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process.

 For more information, contact Department of Public Works, Assistant City Engineer, David Sirko, 618-692-7535 with any questions.

More like this:

Nov 7, 2023 - Hal Patton Appointed As Edwardsville Ward 2 Alderman

Nov 9, 2023 - City Seeks Public Input To Help ‘Envision Edwardsville’ - Open House Scheduled

4 days ago - Edwardsville Municipal Band To Welcome Student Performers For Annual Holiday Concert

Oct 24, 2023 - Mayor Risavy Announces Details: City Develops Edwardsville Enhancement Plan

Nov 14, 2023 - City of Edwardsville Statement on the Death of Former Alderwoman Janet Stack

 