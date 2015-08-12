EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, Microsurfacing Contractors, LLC, the City of Edwardsville’s contractor, will micro-surface four areas Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Illinois Avenue and Creek Street in Edwardsville will be worked on. The following day on Friday, Aug. 14, work will be done on Schwarz Road and Country Club Drive in Edwardsville.

Notices will be passed out to residents on the affected streets prior to the closure. As the micro-surfacing is placed, the roads will be closed to traffic. No parking signs will be placed on the affected roads and motorists will be required to use alternate routes, said Eric. D. Williams, Edwardsville Director of Public Works.

Williams added that the City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process.

For more information, contact Department of Public Works, Assistant City Engineer, David Sirko, 618-692-7535 with any questions.

