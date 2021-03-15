EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, Tuesday March 16, 2021, The City of Edwardsville Sewer Division will be conducting sanitary sewer manhole repairs on Chapman Street. Chapman Street will be closed to through traffic from Mill Street to Home Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The roadway is expected to be opened to traffic at the end of the day.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. During the closure, a detour route will be posted. Motorists will be required to utilize Home Avenue, Frederick Street, and Lindley Avenue to avoid the closure. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

