The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to another exciting summer! Registration is now open for summer adult and youth recreational sports programs via the city website: www.cityofedwardsville.com

Now available are: K-6th Girls Softball, Jr./Sr. High Softball, Co-Ed Sand Volleyball, Men's & Co-Ed Slowpitch Adult Softball, Men's Fastpitch Softball, and our Tennis League and/or Lessons. Registration and general information such as price, deadlines, location, and rules can be found on the city website under the parks and recreation page. Sign up your team or individual today so you don't miss out! If you have questions please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 618-692-7538 during regular hours, Monday through Friday 8am - 5pm.