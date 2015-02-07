The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to another exciting summer! Registration is now open for summer adult and youth recreational sports programs via the city website: www.cityofedwardsville.com

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Now available are: K-6th Girls Softball, Jr./Sr. High Softball, Co-Ed Sand Volleyball, Men’s & Co-Ed Slowpitch Adult Softball, Men’s Fastpitch Softball, and our Tennis League and/or Lessons.

Registration and general information such as price, deadlines, location, and rules can be found on the city website under the parks and recreation page. Sign up your team or individual today so you don’t miss out! If you have questions please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 618-692-7538 during regular hours, Monday through Friday 8am - 5pm.

More like this:

2 days ago - Robert and Donna Plummer Donation Fast-Tracks Expansion of Plummer Family Park

Sep 2, 2023 - Alton Expo To Pull In Crowds Across the Region for Carnival and Bands

Jul 25, 2023 - Wood River Opens New Accessible Playground and Challenge Course

3 days ago - Alton Pickleball Courts to be Installed at Gordon Moore Park

Jul 31, 2023 - Edwardsville Hosts Free Performance of Shakespeare Play on Aug. 2

 