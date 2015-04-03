Keep your eyes to the skies on Saturday, April 25th. The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a kite fly at Joe Glik Park on 710 East Lake Drive in Edwardsville, as part of the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) statewide kite fly, “Flying 4 Kids”.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department’s kite fly will take place from 9am-12 noon. Come out to see amazing air displays by members of the Gateway Kite Club and their two line stunt kites. The first 50 participants receive a goodie bag but everyone gets to decorate their own kite! These goodies are made possible by our generous sponsor: Cassens Transport Company. All participants are encouraged to bring their own kites to participate in the fun fly which will take place during the entire event.

The goal of the statewide “Flying 4 Kids” kite fly is to raise awareness of the Park District Youth License Plate, which features a colorful kite as a symbol of youth and recreation. The sale and subsequent renewals of each plate generate $25 for the Power Play Grant Program, which funds youth programs in park and recreation agencies throughout Illinois. The goal of the Power Play program is to increase the number of opportunities designed to show youth the lifelong benefits of fitness, health and nutrition. More information about this program can be found on the IAPD’s website www.ilparks.org.

In case of severe weather, please check the Parks Facebook page or the Edwardsville city website www.cityofedwardsville.com, (City Departments, Parks and Recreation, Community Events Classes & Senior Trips) for cancelations.

More like this: