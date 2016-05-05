EDWARDSVILLE - Keep your eyes to the skies on Saturday, May 7. The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a kite fly at Joe Glik Park on 710 East Lake Drive in Edwardsville, as part of the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) statewide kite fly, “Flying 4 Kids”.

The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department’s kite fly will take place from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first 50 participants receive a goodie bag but everyone gets to decorate their own kite! These goodies are made possible by the event's generous sponsor: Cassens Transport Company. All participants are encouraged to bring their own kites to participate in the fun fly which will take place during the entire event.

In case of severe weather, please check the Parks Facebook page or the Edwardsville city website www.cityofedwardsville.com, (City Departments, Parks and Recreation, Community Events Classes & Senior Trips) for cancellations.

More like this: