EDWARDSVILLE - Keep your eyes to the skies on Saturday, May 7. The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a kite fly at Joe Glik Park on 710 East Lake Drive in Edwardsville, as part of the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) statewide kite fly, “Flying 4 Kids”.

The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department’s kite fly will take place from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first 50 participants receive a goodie bag but everyone gets to decorate their own kite! These goodies are made possible by the event's generous sponsor: Cassens Transport Company. All participants are encouraged to bring their own kites to participate in the fun fly which will take place during the entire event.

In case of severe weather, please check the Parks Facebook page or the Edwardsville city website www.cityofedwardsville.com, (City Departments, Parks and Recreation, Community Events Classes & Senior Trips) for cancellations.

 

More like this:

2 days ago - Arts In The Park Series Will Bring Concerts, Movies, Opera And More To City Park

Jun 1, 2024 - Edwardsville’s Annual Route 66 Festival Maps Out Variety of New & Returning Events

May 14, 2024 - Mother Road, Historic SIUE Concert Series in Spotlight for Edwardsville Route 66 Festival in June

Apr 25, 2024 - City Of Alton-Alton Steel To Announce Partnership For New Playground Equipment At Milton Park

Yesterday - 100 Years Ago: Photographs of Alton’s Beauty Spots Wanted

 