EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville’s Better Place to Play Campaign has announced that commemorative paver stones are now available for purchase to be displayed at the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad, located at 333 S. Main Street near downtown Edwardsville. The Leon Corlew Park opened in the summer of 2016 and its picnic area, playground, splash pad, and walking trail have made it a family favorite in the City of Edwardsville.

The 12” x 12” paver stones can either be engraved with a message, the name of a loved one or can be engraved with a company logo. Now area residents and businesses have the option to purchase and engrave a paver stone or brick to become a part of the park’s history.

Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this new opportunity to engrave paver stones in addition to commemorative bricks. “Being able to memorialize a loved one or honor your family or business name is a great way to create a lasting memory at the Leon Corlew Park.”

An online form is currently available by visiting the www.betterplacetoplay.comwebsite. You may also request a brick or paver stone by calling Kate Grable at (618) 692-7538.

The A Better Place to Play campaign partners with the Edwardsville Community Foundation so all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

The development of three new parks in Edwardsville is the focus of A Better Place to Play Campaign, with the new Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad being the first completed. A state-of-the-art sports park, Plummer Family Park, and an ice rink and teen center are also in development.

Purchasing a commemorative stone or brick will go a long way towards giving our community’s youth great new facilities, making the City of Edwardsville an even greater place to live and raise a family.

For more information about the A Better Place to Play campaign, how to make a donation or sponsor a park feature, visit http://www.betterplacetoplay.com. “A Better Place to Play” may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

