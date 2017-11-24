EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council members approved a resolution Tuesday night to submit two applications for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant to install two shared use paths in the city.

One of the paths will run along state highway 157, connecting the Goshen Trail to the intersection of Lewis Road and University Drive, with the second path running adjacent to the Watershed Nature Center connecting to the Watershed Trail.

"This is something that is really important to the residents," Alderman S.J. Morrison said. "I think it's also going to add value to the residence of Esic and any development that occurs along that half mile stretch. They're really enthusiastic about this possibly becoming a reality."

Article continues after sponsor message

"We're really working forward to making this a walkable and bikeable community," Alderman Janet Stack said.

Approval of the grant application wont be determined for some time but if received the grant would cover 80 percent of project cost.

In other business, the Edwardsville City Council also approved the purchase of decorative street sign posts identical to those along North Main Street, St. Louis Street and in the Leclaire Historic District.

The purchase will allow post along North Main Street, from College through Phillipena, to be replaced and will include spare parts should they be needed in the future.

More like this: