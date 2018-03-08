City of Edwardsville looks for more to sign up for recreational softball
EDWARDSVILLE - Is your daughter interested in playing softball? The City of Edwardsville is looking for more girls to come and play in its recreational softball league.
"We offer t-ball (kindergarten and 1st grade), coach pitch (2nd and 3rd grade), kid pitch (4th-6th grade), and a jr. high league (7th-8th grade)," Edwardsville Park and Rec Supervisor Brent Ward said. "Our registration closes on Friday, March 16th. The cost is $80 per child, and you can request your coach."
New this year, is our pee wee t-ball league. This league is for boys and girls that are entering kindergarten. This fun session will be on Saturday mornings and last six weeks.
"The cost will be $50 per child, and we will accept 40 children," Ward said.
Contact Ward at the City of Edwardsville at (618) 692-7538.
