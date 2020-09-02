EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville released a reminder to residents that it continues to conform to the Illinois Department Of Public Health and Gov. JB Pritzker-issued restrictions.

"The City of Edwardsville remains committed to the safety and welfare of its residents and businesses, and continues to adjust its procedures to reflect best practices and conformity with state declarations," Edwardsville Fire Chief/ James Whiteford said. "IDPH on September 2, 2020, IDPH announced additional tightening of restrictions on the Metro East (IDPH Region 4) following continued positivity rates above 8 percent.

The current increase in mitigations include:

No indoor dining or bar service.

Mandatory closing time of 11:00 p.m. for bars, restaurants, casinos, meetings, social events, and gatherings.

No standing, congregating or waiting in line, inside or outside - Bars and restaurants must take reservations for each party.

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed).

Everyone should be seated at tables outside - A maximum of 6 people per table with tables spaced at least 6 feet apart, no seating of multiple parties at one table.

Meetings, gatherings, social events and casinos are limited to 25% of capacity up to a maximum of 25 people.

Reception halls are closed.

Party busses are closed.

"IDPH has announced it will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 4 over a 14-day monitoring period to determine if mitigations can be relaxed," Whiteford said. "If the positivity rate continues over 8% more stringent mitigations may be applied. If the positivity rate drops below 6.5% Region 4 may return to Phase 4 mitigations."

