EDWARDSVILLE - A ribbon cutting was held at the new Nick Ursch Pavilion at Leon Corlew Park Saturday morning.

The pavilion was a gift to the city from Mark and Sally Speciale, one of the many families who has helped to develop the park into what it has become today.

“When the city decided to build a park behind the Public Safety Building, one of the goals was to get as much of it fund from contributions as we could,” Alderman S.J. Morrison said. “I’m proud to say that what happened it is a common story for the City of Edwardsville. People of this community stepped up to the plate and made this happen. They came alongside the elected officials and donated the funds to almost entirely build this park.”

Morrison also recognized and thanked the Speciale family for their incredibly generous contribution before cutting the ribbon on the Nick Ursch Pavilion.

“Sally and I are very happy to be able to participate with other great citizens the community to provide this facility,” Mark Speciale said. “Edwardsville is a great community because of the people in it and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

