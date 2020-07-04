SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville put on a spectacular show as the city hosted its annual Fourth of July fireworks show before an enthusiastic crowd on Friday night.The display was one of the few in the St. Louis area to go on as scheduled, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many municipalities to cancel their annual displays. Included was Fair Saint Louis, which was scheduled to return to the Gateway Arch grounds in Downtown St. Louis following renovations to the grounds. The fair had been held in Forest Park during the renovation, and attracted its usual large crowds.

The Edwardsville display was held at the high school campus on Center Grove Road, where spectators were permitted to park on the school's parking lots, but had to stay within proximity of their cars to watch the display, in order to observe social distancing rules. The program lasted approximately 15 minutes, and contained all aerial displays set to a musical background.

The fireworks brought the usual numbers of oohs and ahs from the crowd, ending with a spectacular climax of exploding shells that brought a huge round of applause from the audience.

The fireworks display was one of a few that were scheduled to go on despite the pandemic and its restrictions this year. The City of Grafton held its display on Thursday night along the Mississippi River to another enthusiastic crowd. A pre-show concert by The Owls was among the attractions before Thursday night's display.

The Village of Shipman also held its fireworks display on Friday night, with both Jerseyville and Alhambra set to put on their fireworks shows on Saturday night. In addition, the Schnuck's Freedom Fest began on Thursday and is scheduled to conclude Sunday at the St. Louis PowerPlex, which is the site of the old St. Louis Mills shopping mall. What is being billed as the St. Louis ares's largest fireworks show is also scheduled for the festival, which benefits Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military veterans.

This year's Fourth of July weekend celebrations salute the 244th anniversary of American independence.

