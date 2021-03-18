EDWARDSVILLE - Shovels will be out and ready for the groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off the construction of the R.P. Lumber CENTER, an ice rink and recreational facility located off of Governors’ Parkway adjacent to Edwardsville High School. The groundbreaking ceremony is happening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Parking for the event will be available behind the high school. Open to the public, this event will happen, rain or shine.

Robert Plummer and the Plummer Family, including the entire R.P. Lumber team of employees, recently donated $2 million dollars to help make this project a reality. The R.P. Lumber CENTER is the third and final park project as part of the City of Edwardsville’s Better Place to Play Campaign. In 2016, the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad in Edwardsville was built because of the initiative, followed by the Plummer Family Sports Park that opened in spring of 2020. The R.P. Lumber CENTER is continuing to seek naming rights, advertisers and sponsors for its development slated to begin construction this spring.

Speakers at the groundbreaking event will include Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, Parks and Recreational Director Nate Tingley, Mr. Robert Plummer and a representative from Chiodini Architects. Groundbreaking and photos will follow. The new R.P. Lumber CENTER will include an ice rink, 4-lane track, fitness and teen center for the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding communities.

The R.P. Lumber CENTER will be located off of Governors’ Parkway and Tiger Drive on District 7 grounds with construction slated to begin next month. Anyone interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/ or call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Edwardsville Community Foundation at (855) 464-3223 or you can make a donation at BuildtheCenter.com. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

