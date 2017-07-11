EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville fall sports programs are always popular and registration will begin soon for those interested.

The City of Edwardsville fall programs consist of men’s adult basketball, fall adult softball leagues, youth basketball, and youth indoor volleyball. Pricing and further information will be available starting Aug. 1.

Currently Registering:

Join the Edwardsville Parks Department for fun in the mud as we host the Annual Co-Ed Mud Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville.

Games begin at 11 a.m. and run all day. The Moose Lodge will have food, drinks, and beer for sale. Register your team with the Parks Department either in person at City Hall or online via the city’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com. Team registration is $100 and is limited to the first 32 teams to register and pay. All payment and registration is due by Aug. 4. Questions can be directed to the parks department at (618) 692-7538.

Remember how much fun you had playing kickball as a kid on the playground? Well it’s still just as much fun as an adult, especially when you’re playing for money. The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department invites all men and women age 18 and older to join us on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 & 16 for the 13th Annual Co-ed Kickball Tournament on the Rotary and Jaycee fields at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex at 1325 Schiller Ave. in Edwardsville.

The registration fee for the tournament is $80 a team. Teams must have at least 8 players, 4 men and 4 women, and the roster cannot exceed 16 players. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 8. For more information regarding this tournament including rules and an on-line registration form, visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com and scroll over City Departments, Parks & Recreation, Sports League Information, or call the Park Office at (618) 692-7538 for more details.

Registration may be done in person at City Hall or online via the city’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com. Questions can be directed to the Parks Department at (618)692-7538.

