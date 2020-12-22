EDWARDSVILLE – Mayor Hal Patton today announced the City has expanded its Economic Support Grant Program to include retail, personal service, medical providers, tourism, and hospitality businesses (excluding home occupations), in addition to bars and restaurants, who have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure attributable to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The economic support grants reimburse costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies necessary to comply with the prevention directives instituted in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Program is funded by a grant the City received from the State of Illinois, Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity,” said Mayor Patton. “It is a small way that we can assist our businesses who have suffered greatly during this time.” Eligible Reimbursable Costs are defined as those incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, and include personal protective equipment purchased for the use of employees and/or customers including Plexiglas barriers, facemask, and rubber gloves, and cleaning supplies and/or services necessary to comply with the prevention directives instituted in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Applications are available on the City’s website:

https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/

or by calling 618-692-7533.

More like this: