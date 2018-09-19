EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council members discussed a supplemental design regarding multi-purpose fields at Plummer Family Park.

Mayor Hal Patton said a discussion arose about the idea of creating six multi-purpose fields rather than the initial plans for eight ball diamonds.

“Over the last three months we’ve been able to develop a relationship with GlenEd Soccer, and GlenEd will have some upfront investment as well a use agreement on the property over the next ten years,” Mayor Patton said. “Between the combination of those two, the value of that could be three million dollars. We did not have that upfront comment from baseball use.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Patton added that an engineering estimate of the cost for the multipurpose fields would be less expensive than the ball diamonds.

With some concerns from members of the council, Mayor Patton stated that nothing will be going out for bid until there is more support.

“What we will commit to tonight is that if this is approved it will go out for the engineering and the bid document preparation. We will not go out for bid on any of these items until we have further discussion and support from the council,” said.

The supplemental plan for the development of the six multi-purpose fields was approved by the council with support from five members and opposition from two.

More like this: