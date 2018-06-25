EDWARDSVILLE - The city of Edwardsville voted against an ordinance rezoning 333 S. Kansas Street which homes Alvareita’s School of Cosmetology.

The rezoning would have changed the location from a single family zoning to a B-2 commercial/business. During the discussion, it was stated that the location has been used in a commercial site in some form since 1910. The zoning administrator’s report stated:

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Abstract of title for the site shows the property was annexed to the City in 1909 and was used by Home Ice and Supply Company and Poe’s Produce Company among others prior to the establishment of Alvareita’s. The area is stable and the surrounding area is established with a mixture of commercial uses, single family, grandfathered non-conforming multiple family uses.”

Several citizens addressed council regarding the rezoning both in favor and against the commercial designation.

Alderman Art Risavy said the decision to deny the ordinance will require Alvareita’s to relocate in about 30 days.

