EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville continues its annual hydrant flushing program this week.

The City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants. The program continues on Monday, June 22, 2020, with Route 13 and 14.

The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535. Residents can also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the city’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

“Periodically, during the work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines,” the Edwardsville Public Works Department said in a statement. “This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.”

