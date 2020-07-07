EDWARDSVILLE - Superintendent of Streets and Fleet Maintenance Matt Taul announced on Tuesday weather-permitting, the City of Edwardsville will be conducting its annual oil and chip program on July 9, 2020, to July 10, 2020.

Included at bottom is the temporary closure of the streets affected during the process.

"'No Parking' signs will be placed prior to operations so residents can make arrangements for parking and travel," Taul said.

"Please be aware and respectful of workers. If you have any questions, please call (618) 606-7573."

