EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville will kick off the update of its Zoning Code with an open house scheduled for 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 118 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville.

An evaluation of the City’s development codes was completed by Teska Associates during the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which resulted in a number of suggested changes to city codes that, if amended, could better advance planning, development, and quality of life within the City. In July 2018, the City Council contracted with Teska Associates to continue this effort, approving a work program centered on updating six (6) priority areas of the Zoning Code:

B-1 Central Business District1. B-3 Mixed Use Business District Prepare Design Guidelines for Commercial Areas Evaluate the Development Review and Approval Process Develop a New R-3 Residential District for Multiple Family Dwellings I-55 Corridor Zoning District

The code updates will be addressed in groups of two (2) over an eighteen (18) month time period and will be built on a foundation of inclusive and interactive community engagement. The October 4 open house will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the process and provide feedback on both the B-1 Central Business District and the B-3 Mixed Use Business District (these will include areas at the edges of downtown such as the north Main Street area). The feedback received during this event will inform revisions to the zoning code that will be considered by the City Council.

The City of Edwardsville encourages the public to attend this event and become involved in creating a zoning code that implements a shared vision for the future of the community. As part of the open house on October 4, a brief presentation will be offered at 7:30 p.m.; however, participants may come and go as their schedules permit.

