EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has begun the process of creating a hiring list for lateral police officer candidates. In order to apply, a candidate must have an associate’s degree in criminal justice or a bachelor’s degree in any field. In addition, a candidate must be currently serving as a police officer and have held their current position for at least two years. The job posting is listed at https://www. cityofedwardsville.com/187/ Employment-Opportunities along with all city job opportunities.

For those who are currently not police officers, but have an interest in policing, the Southwestern Illinois Joint Fire and Police Recruitment and Testing Consortium will be testing for police officer candidates on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Belleville. Information and application material may be found at http://www.swilpolicejobs.com/ Pages/index

Article continues after sponsor message

Please feel free to share this information with current police officers who would enjoy an opportunity to work in the City of Edwardsville as well as candidates who are not currently police officers, but are interested in policing as a career. Also, please feel free to share my phone number (below) with anyone who may have questions about these opportunities.

Jay A. Keeven

Director of Police,

City of Edwardsville