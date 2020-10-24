EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is prepared to begin its annual hydrant flushing program.

"As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants," Julie Martin, superintendent of operations, said. "This program will continue on Monday, October 26, 2020, with Routes 13 and 14."

Martin said the tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or people may call the Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535. Residents may also visit the city's website atwww.cityofedwardsville.com.

"Periodically during the work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines," Martin said. "This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety."

Flushing Route with Street Names

Route 143 from St Mary to Staunton

Hearthstone Blvd

Poplar Court

Hearthstone Court

Redwood Drive

Leslie Drive

Sugar Oak Court

Ridge View Road

Sequoia Drive

Chardonnay Court

Angel Oak Court

North Arbor Lake Drive

Raymond Road

South Arbor Lake Drive

Firestone Lane

Cabernet Lane

Kindlewood Drive

Bordeaux Drive

Providence Drive

Prairie Manor Drive

Ember Court

Bluestem Court

Plymouth Drive

Hortica Drive

Route 14

