The City of Edwardsville is now registering for the 2018 spring and summer sports. This includes, Youth Softball, Slow and Fast Pitch Adult Softball, and Sand Volleyball.

Our Youth Softball Leagues are for Kindergarten – 6th grades girls, and then 7th-11th. Registration closes March 16th.

Are you and your friends looking for an activity to get out and have some fun? Then come and join our Adult Softball Leagues! Edwardsville offers Slow and Fast Pitch Leagues, and in our Slow Pitch Leagues, offer Men’s and Co-Ed leagues. You must be at least 17 years old, with a parent signature, to play. The registration deadline is March 16th.

Looking for a little fun in the sand? The Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department offers Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Leagues! The sand volleyball leagues play Monday nights at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex. The registration deadline is March 16th.

The year, the City of Edwardsville is offering a brand new Pee Wee T-Ball League. If your child will be entering Kindergarten next year, they are eligible to play. The cost is $50 and the program will last 6 weeks! Registration closes March 16th.

Please, register soon, because our leagues have limited amount of space and they fill quickly. You can register on our website, www.cityofedwardsville.com or in person at City Hall. If you have any questions, please feel free to call 618-692-7538.

