EDWARDSVILLE - An ordinance was approved at Tuesday night's Edwardsville City Council meeting establishing the intersection of Third Avenue and Longfellow as a four way stop.

"With recent improvements to Third Avenue, these two intersections require revisions to the traffic control layouts," Alderman Art Risavy said. "The design engineer for the improvements to Third Avenue has recommended implementation of the all way stop."

The ordinance also includes the addition of a stop at Third Avenue and Bryant for westbound traffic on Third.

Council also approved the purchase of decorative street lights identical to the lights on North Main Street and the South Kansas parking lot.

"Basically these are decorative street lights," Alderman Janet Stack said. "We had one that was damaged in a car accident, which we will probably be reimbursed for with the insurance, but to buy just one we'd have to pay the full freight. So we might as well get two more and have them in stock."

The addition of the new lights will give the city a little over 400 decorative street lights.

The order includes a spare fixture mast arm/head, two spare poles and five decorative bases.

Edwardsville City Council's next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, at City Hall.

