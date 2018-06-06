EDWARDSVILLE - Jeanne Wojcieszak was appointed as the new City Clerk during Tuesday night’s Edwardsville City Council meeting.

After Dennis McCracken presented his resignation as City Clerk a couple of weeks ago, Mayor Hal Patton said there was a little bit of panic while looking to find someone with the qualifications to fill the position.

“We looked out into the community to see if we could find an individual that would be able to handle those duties and do it in a very professional way,” Mayor Patton said. “We were blessed to find this individual.”

Mayor Patton said she had originally applied for a city planning position with the city, and after seeing her resume he was confident with her abilities to fill the role and believes for the job she is the right choice.

