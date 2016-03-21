City of Edwardsville announces road closure for Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - Terry Avenue between Randle Street and West High Street in Edwardsville will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.
This section will be closed to thru traffic during this time. Advanced warning signs will be posted and motorists shall use alternate routes.
The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this closure.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 618-692-7535 with any questions.