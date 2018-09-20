EDWARDSVILLE - City of Edwardsville Project Engineer, P.E., Becky Standefer said Wednesday weather dependent, there will be a roadway closure on West Union Street between St. Louis Street and Randle Street beginning Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, through Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, for pavement patching.

“Residents impacted by the closure will be able to use alternate routes,” Standefer said. “The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.”

Residents with any questions are asked to contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535.

