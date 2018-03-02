EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, Monday, March 5, 2018, and Tuesday, March 218, Cell Construction, Inc., will be closing Elm Street between St. Louis Street and Randle Street for water main construction. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The City of Edwardsville encourages motorists to use alternate routes and appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

