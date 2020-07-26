EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced the northbound lane on Garvey Lane at the entrance Ebbets Field subdivision will be closed for food repairs beginning Tuesday, July 28, 2020, through Friday, July 31, 2020, weather permitting.

The City of Edwardsville said residents of Ebbets Field subdivision are asked to use an alternate route leaving the subdivision. A detour route will be designated.

“The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process,” the City of Edwardsville said.

