EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, beginning Monday, October 8, through Friday, October 12, St. Louis Street pavement will be milled and resurfaced. Traffic on St. Louis Street will be down to one lane throughout the working day.

The milling and resurfacing work will only occur on Phase I of this project, IL Route 157 to Elm Street, at this time.

The side roads of W. Union Street, Maple Street, and Elm Street will have temporary closures as work progresses.

Through traffic is encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

