EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Tuesday, July 31, 2018, St. Louis Street will be closed from the intersection of Elm Street to the intersection of Ammann Place for bridge and pavement repairs.

This closure will be in effect through Saturday, August 11, 2018. Advanced warning signs will be posted in addition to a detour route.

Article continues after sponsor message

The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.