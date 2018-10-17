EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Monday, October 22, 2018 RCS Construction, Inc. will be closing St. Louis Street between Elm Street and Rose Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The roadway will be open to traffic every evening. The daily closures are anticipated to be in effect through Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

During the closures motorists shall use alternate routes. A detour route will be posted along Rose Avenue, Randle Street, and Elm Street. Temporary no parking zones will be posted along the detour route.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618)692-7535 with any questions.

