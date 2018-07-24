EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Wednesday, July 25, 2018, RCS Construction, Inc. will close East Franklin Avenue at Troy Road.

This work will allow for the replacement of the existing pavement on East Franklin Avenue. This closure is anticipated to occur through August 3, 2018, weather dependent.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.