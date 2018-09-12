EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Thursday, September 13, 2018 through Monday, September 17, 2018 RCS Construction, Inc. will be closing Banner Street at the intersection of Saint Louis Street to perform pavement patching. Residents impacted by the closure will be able to access their properties by way of South Charles Street.

Motorists shall use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618)692-7535 with any questions.