EDWARDSVILLE - City Council accepted, with regret, the resignation of Betsy Meinz from the SIUE-Edwardsville Community Destination Committee during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Mayor Hal Patton said, as one of the original members of the committee, Meinz contributed a lot the accomplishments made by the commission in connecting the students and faculty with the community.

“I do want to thank her for her service and congratulate that committee for their accomplishments,” Mayor Patton said. “It’s really committee that’s blossoming and Betsy was a big part of that, so appreciate your acceptance of this with regret.”

Council members also approved an application from The Friends of Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House for a special parks project grant for $9,000.

The summary of the application stated that the Stephenson House is proposing a community outreach program which would include a speakers bureau, lecture series, Edwardsville History Walk, history field trips for seniors, folk arts and crafts weekend and adult weekend camps to help expand their educational outreach.

The council was also presented with the first reading of an ordinance amending chapter 22 of the Codified Ordinance of Edwardsville, regarding the regulation of sale and use of electronic smoking devices.

Amendments to the ordinance would prohibit the distribution of “e-cigarettes,” “vape pens,” and other battery operated nicotine devices to anyone under the age of 18 in the same manner as tobacco products.

