ALTON - The City of Alton kicked into the holiday spirit Friday with the Annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square.

With a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and caroling the community was fully in the holiday spirit before switching on the lights to the tree.

Following the tree lighting families gathered at the Riverbender.com Community Center’s Holiday Open House to play games, make crafts, visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus and warm up with refreshments to finish off the evening.

