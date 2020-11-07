ALTON - The City of Alton released information today to all utility customers that Republic Services has exercised their contractual right to increase refuse/trash fees beginning on your October bill in the amount of 4 percent raising the bill $0.92 per month to the new total to $24.84 per month including administrative fees that you will see on your bills received beginning in December.

The city said as a reminder, your bill includes details on how to make a payment via phone or online, and you are still welcome to make your payments in person at City Hall.

Also as a reminder, the City of Alton no longer bills for sewer service as of July of 2019.

"We also changed our utility billing frequency to bi-monthly (every other month) in 2019," the Alton City Comptroller Nicholas "Kirby" Ontis said. "We will maintain this procedure for utility billing as we move forward."

Ontis said city residents will continue to receive your utility bill every other month as follows:

Billing Month:

For Service Months of:

October & November

December & January

February & March

April & May

June & July

August & September

If you have any questions or concerns regarding utility billing, please call the Comptroller's office at (618) 463-3550 and we will be glad to assist you.

