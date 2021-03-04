ALTON - The City of Alton has received funding totaling $600,000 for the Phase 1 Brown Improvements Project. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing and ADA sidewalk accessibility improvements on Brown Street between Main Street and Worden Avenue.

The City was awarded a grant in the amount of $450,000 by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments in May 2020 and the Madison County Board approved additional matching funds in the amount of $150,000 in January 2021 to assist with the $826,500 project.

Engineering and design plans are currently being developed with work expected to begin in Fall 2022.

"This project further demonstrates this administration’s commitment to improving quality of life issues for the citizens of Alton," said Mayor Brant Walker. "By bringing federal funds to our community, the city is able to support our businesses and contractors while promoting jobs for our local union members."

The Public Works Department is advancing our mission to improve our city’s streets and accessible routes by continuing to apply for federal funds for these types of projects, said Robert Barnhart, Public Works Director.

"We are also working to secure more Federal Highway funds to improve sections of Brown and State Streets and Fosterburg Road while continuing with our in-house paving work on local roads and streets," Barnhart said.

