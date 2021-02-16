ALTON - City of Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart provided compliments to his staff with their work since the winter storm hit.

Barnhart also told the general public the City of Alton Public Works staff will continue to clear the roads until the task is complete.

“The first emphasis was on opening high traffic streets so that first responders can reach our neighborhoods and our citizens to have access as needed for necessary travel," he said. “With the snowfall stopping, our crews will start to clear the right-of-way in all areas in a ‘curb-to-curb’ manner.

“Remember, our crews are working around the clock for your safety. Be patient and stay safe.”

