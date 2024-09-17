ALTON - The City of Alton will host the Secretary of State’s mobile DMV on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at Alton City Hall.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can stop by City Hall to take advantage of many of the DMV’s regular services. The mobile DMV travels to communities throughout Illinois to provide these services.

“We are excited to partner with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to bring their new mobile DMV unit to Alton,” said Alton Mayor David Goins.

The mobile DMV can offer help with real IDs, driver’s license renewals and corrections, state identification cards, vehicle registration stickers, organ and tissue donor registration, and voter registration. They accept Visa, Mastercard, AMEX and Discover credit and debit cards.

If you decide to utilize the mobile DMV services, make sure you bring the necessary forms of identification. You can find a full list of acceptable documents at the official Illinois Secretary of State website at ILSOS.gov.

“As one of the first communities in the Riverbend area to offer this service, it’s a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing residents with convenient access to essential services,” Goins added. “This new mobile unit will make it even easier for Alton residents to take care of their DMV needs without having to travel far.”

