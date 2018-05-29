ALTON - The City of Alton Night at the Ballpark, a group outing to a St. Louis Cardinals game is set for 7:15 p.m., Friday, July 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Park and Recreation Director Michael Haynes said every ticket purchase includes an on-field parade around the warning track before the game.

“Four tickets (2 sets) will be chosen at random to be on the field for batting practice, and the top 2 ticket sellers will get to throw out honorary first pitches,” Haynes said.

“The City of Alton Night at the Ballpark helps us raise funds for the improvements at Gordon Moore Park. Tickets are located in section 372 and can be purchased by calling 618-463-3580 or by email at mhaynes@cityofaltonil.com.