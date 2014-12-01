The City of Alton Public Works Department announced today that it will deploy the leaf vacuum

truck on the following schedule to pick up leaves around the city:



Ward 1: Monday, December 1, 2014 to Friday, December 5, 2014

Ward 2: Monday, December 8, 2014 to Friday, December 12, 2014

Ward 3: Monday, December 15, 2014 to Friday, December 19, 2014

Ward 4: Monday, December 22, 2014 to Friday, December 26, 2014

Ward 5: Monday, December 29, 2014 to Friday, January 2, 2015

Ward 6: Monday, January 5, 2015 to Friday, January 9, 2015

Ward 7: Monday, January 12, 2015 to Friday, January 16, 2015

Article continues after sponsor message



Residents should rake their leaves to the end of their yards. Leaves should not be raked into the

street or on the curb as this causes clogging issues within the City's drainage system. Leaves

raked into the street or on the curb are a violation of City ordinance.

This schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather and residents will be notified of

any change in the schedule through local media and the City of Alton’s website. At the

conclusion of this schedule, the leaf vacuum truck will no longer run but PACUP will be available

on a limited basis to pick up bagged leaves until February 27, 2014.

Questions concerning this schedule or leaf pick-up in general should be directed to the

Department of Public Works at 618-463-3530.

More like this: